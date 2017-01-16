Xia Vigor’s Taylor Swift impersonation goes viral, makes it to TIME, Billboard and Huffington Post

"Langit Lupa" kiddie star Xia Vigor’s impersonation of pop star Taylor Swift in the top-rating show "Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids" has become a social media trending topic not only in the Philippines but also across the globe (watch Xia's performance below). Apart from local fans, the child star's performance of Taylor's hit"Your Belong With Me," also attracted the attention of various foreign news outlets, including Huffington Post, and the online sites of TIME and Billboard magazines.

People magazine called the impersonation "spot-on," while British tabloid The Daily Mail described Xia's performance as "extraordinary" and "pitch-perfect." Teen Vogue also noted Xia’s "incredible display of showmanship," while MTV said Taylor herself would be proud of Xia’s song and dance rendition of her hit.

Other international websites that took notice of Xia's impressive number include Mashable, Refinery 29, Cosmopolitan and JustJared. Even celebrity blogger Perez Hilton took to Twitter to Twitter to express his awe to the child star.

"Your Face Sounds familiar Kids," is currently the most watched weekend program in the country. Aired every, Saturdays and Sundays, the show features 8 kiddie contestants who impersonates local and foreign artists every week. The show is hosted by Billy Crawford while Gary Valenciano, Sharon Cuneta and Ogie Alcasid sit as judges.