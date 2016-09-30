Celebrity couple Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano welcomes baby Seve

Kapamilya host-actress Toni Gonzaga has given birth to a baby boy on early Friday morning, September 30. Toni's husband, film director Paul Soriano, broke the good news himself via an Instagram post.

According to Soriano, baby boy Severiano Elliott was born at 5:23 a.m. and weighs 7.2 lbs. He also shared that mother and son are both fine.

A photo posted by Paul Soriano (@paulsoriano1017) on Sep 29, 2016 at 3:14pm PDT

Last April, Gonzaga announced her pregnancy on the Sunday variety show "ASAP". She continued to appear as a mainstay in Kapamilya shows ASAP, Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky Season 7 and Home Sweetie Home until she had to take a leave to give birth. Production of Written in Our Stars, her supposed first major teleserye, had to be put on hold due to her pregnancy but is expected to push through next year.

Save

Save

Save