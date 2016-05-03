The Voice Kids 3: Sarah Geronimo out, Sharon Cuneta in

It's confirmed. Veteran actress-singer Sharon Cuneta will be the newest addition to the upcoming third season of the hit singing competition for young children, The Voice Kids. The Megastar herself confirmed reports in an interview aired on TV Patrol that she will be replacing Pop Royalty Sarah Geronimo as one of the three coaches of the show.

"Sobrang excited ako. I will be part of 'The Voice Kids' with, of course, Bamboo and Lea Salonga," Cuneta told ABS-CBN News.

Geronimo, who was one of the original coaches of The Voice Kids, alongside Broadway Star Lea Salonga and singer-musician Bamboo Mañalac, announced in April that she will not be returning for the show's 3rd season as she wants to concentrate on ASAP and hone her talents as an artist. However, she also said that she is open to return as a coach in the show's future seasons.