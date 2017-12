The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced the eight official entries for the 43rd Metro Manila Film Festival slated to start on December 25, 2017. The annual festival, which runs from December 25 to the first weekend of January 2018, focuses on Filipino films. During the course of the event, only the 8 official entries are shown in movie theaters all over the Philippines. This year's MMFF official entries are as follows.

Gandarrapiddo: The Revenger Squad

Starring Vice Ganda, Daniel Padilla, and Pia Wurtzbach, this superhero comedy flick is directed by Joyce Bernal and is a co-production between Viva Films and Star Cinema.



Carlo J. Caparas’ Ang Panday

The seventh installment of the epic fantasy action movie series starring the late Fernando Poe, Jr. It was based on the Filipino comic book character created by Carlo Caparas. The new sequel is directed, produced and starred by Coco Martin in the title role. Cast includes Jake Cuenca, Gloria Romero, Jaime Fabregas and Agot Isidro. It is distributed and produced by Star Cinema along with Martin's own film company CCM Film Productions, and Viva Films.



Meant To Beh

A family comedy starring Vic Sotto and Dawn Zulueta who were reunited after 30 years since they last worked together in the fantasy comedy series, Okay Ka, Fairy Ko! in 1995. The film is direcxted by Chris Martinez and co-produced by OctoArts Films, M-Zet Productions, APT Entertainment.



All of You

Jennylyn Mercado and Derek Ramsay reunite in this romcom following the success of 2014's English Only, Please. This flick is helmed by director Dan Villegas and distributed and produced by Quantum Films and MJM Productions.



Deadma Walking

A comedy based on the Palanca Award-winning script of Eric Cabahug and starring Edgar Allan Guzman and Joross Gamboa. The story revolves around two gay best friends, one a closet gay and the other, a flamboyant one who dabbles as showgirl. Directed by Julius Alfonso and produced by T-Rex Entertainment.



Siargao

A love triangle set against the picturesque surfing destination, Siargao. Starring Erich Gonzales, Jericho Rosales and Jasmine Curtis-Smith. Directed by Paul Soriano and produced by his own film outfit, TEN17P.



Haunted Forest

A horror-suspense flick starring teen stars Jon Lucas, James Blake, Maris Racal and Jane Oineza. Directed by Ian Loreños and produced by Regal Films.



Ang Larawan

A musical film based on National Artist for Literature Nick Joaquin’s play, A Portrait of the Artist as Filipino. Stars Paulo Avelino, Joanna Ampil and Rachel Alejandro. Set in Intramuros before the World War II, the movie is about sisters Paula (Alejandro) and Candida (Ampil) who took in a border (Avelino) to augment their household’s income after their artist father was no longer able to produce artworks. Directed by Loy Arcenas and produced by Culturtain Musicat Productions.