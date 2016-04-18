New Binibining Pilipinas Queens Crowned

Six new queens, who will represent the country in international pageants this year, were crowned during the 53rd edition of Binibining Pilipinas beauty pageant heald last night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City. Maxine Medina, a 25-year-old interior designer and model from Quezon City, took home the most coveted Miss Universe Philippines title.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach flew in from New York to grace the show and relinquish the crown to this year's representative to the prestigious international beauty pagent.

Winning other beauty titles were Kylie Versoza (Binibining Pilipinas-International), Jennifer Hammond (Binibining Pilipinas-Intercontinental), Joanna Eden (Binibining Pilipinas-Supranational), Nicole Cordoves (Binibining Pilipinas-Grand International) and Nichole Manalo (Binibining Pilipinas-Globe). Angelica Alita was named first runner-up, while Jehza Huelar was second runner-up.

Other ladies who made the Top 15 are Vina Openiano, Riana Pangindian,

Apriel Smith, Roshiela Tobias, Kimberle Penchon, Dindi Pajares and Edjelyn Gamboa.

Winners of Special Awards were:

Binibining Friendship - Vina Openiano

Binibining Best in Talent - Vina Openiano

Face of Binibining Pilipinas 2016 - Kylie Versoza

Best in National Costume - Angela Fernando

Best in Long Gown- Jennifer Hammond

Miss Cream Silk - Nichole Manalo

Best in Swimsuit- Joanna Eden

Miss Fashionista- Kylie Versoza

Miss Philippine Airlines- Maxine Medina

Manila Bulletin Reader's Choice Award - Kylie Versoza