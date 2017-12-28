MMFF 2017 Gabi ng Parangal Winners

The musical/historical/drama film "Ang Larawan" may have lost in the box office but it won the biggest award, First Best Picture, at this year's Metro Manila Film Festival Gabi ng Parangal held on Wednesday, December 27, at the Kia Theatre. The film that was pulled out of several theaters a day after the film fest opened on Christmas Day due to reported low ticket sales also brought home the Best Actress award (Joanna Ampil), Best Production Design and the Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award.

"Siargao," another film that didn't quite made it in the box office, received the most number of awards including Best Director (Paul Soriano), Best Supporting Actress (Jasmine Curtis-Smith), and 2nd Best Picture. The full list of winners at the MMFF 2017 Gabi ng Parangal are as follows:

Best Picture: Ang Larawan

Ang Larawan 2nd Best Picture: Siargao

Siargao 3rd Best Picture: All of You

All of You Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award: Ang Larawan

Ang Larawan Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award: Ang Panday



Ang Panday Best Director: Paul Soriano, Siargao



Paul Soriano, Siargao Best Actor in a Leading Role: Derek Ramsay, All of You

Derek Ramsay, All of You Best Actress in a Leading Role: Joanna Ampil, Ang Larawan

Joanna Ampil, Ang Larawan Special Jury Prize: Nick Joaquin and Coco Martin

Nick Joaquin and Coco Martin Full-Length Film – People's Choice Award: Gandarrapiddo: The Revenger Squad

Gandarrapiddo: The Revenger Squad Best Screenplay: All of You

All of You Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Edgar Allan Guzman for Deadma Walking



Edgar Allan Guzman for Deadma Walking Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Jasmine Curtis-Smith for Siargao

Jasmine Curtis-Smith for Siargao Best Child Performer: Baby Baste for Meant to Beh

Baby Baste for Meant to Beh Best Cinematography: Siargao



Siargao Best Sound: Siargao



Siargao Best Theme Song: "Alon" by Hale for Siargao

"Alon" by Hale for Siargao Best Editing: Siargao



Siargao Best Visual Effects: Ang Panday

Ang Panday Best Musical Score: Ang Larawan



Ang Larawan Best Production Design: Ang Larawan



Ang Larawan Best Float: Deadma Walking

Deadma Walking Children’s Choice Award: And Panday



And Panday Star of the Night (Male): Derek Ramsay

Derek Ramsay Star of the Night (Female): Erich Gonzales

Erich Gonzales Short Film – People's Choice Award: Noel

Noel Short Film – Best Picture: Anong Nangyari kay Nicanor Dante?