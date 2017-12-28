MMFF 2017 Gabi ng Parangal Winners

The musical/historical/drama film "Ang Larawan" may have lost in the box office but it won the biggest award, First Best Picture, at this year's Metro Manila Film Festival Gabi ng Parangal held on Wednesday, December 27, at the Kia Theatre. The film that was pulled out of several theaters a day after the film fest opened on Christmas Day due to reported low ticket sales also brought home the Best Actress award (Joanna Ampil), Best Production Design and the Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award.
"Siargao," another film that didn't quite made it in the box office, received the most number of awards including Best Director (Paul Soriano), Best Supporting Actress (Jasmine Curtis-Smith), and 2nd Best Picture. The full list of winners at the MMFF 2017 Gabi ng Parangal are as follows:
- Best Picture: Ang Larawan
- 2nd Best Picture: Siargao
- 3rd Best Picture: All of You
- Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award: Ang Larawan
- Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award: Ang Panday
- Best Director: Paul Soriano, Siargao
- Best Actor in a Leading Role: Derek Ramsay, All of You
- Best Actress in a Leading Role: Joanna Ampil, Ang Larawan
- Special Jury Prize: Nick Joaquin and Coco Martin
- Full-Length Film – People's Choice Award: Gandarrapiddo: The Revenger Squad
- Best Screenplay: All of You
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Edgar Allan Guzman for Deadma Walking
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Jasmine Curtis-Smith for Siargao
- Best Child Performer: Baby Baste for Meant to Beh
- Best Cinematography: Siargao
- Best Sound: Siargao
- Best Theme Song: "Alon" by Hale for Siargao
- Best Editing: Siargao
- Best Visual Effects: Ang Panday
- Best Musical Score: Ang Larawan
- Best Production Design: Ang Larawan
- Best Float: Deadma Walking
- Children’s Choice Award: And Panday
- Star of the Night (Male): Derek Ramsay
- Star of the Night (Female): Erich Gonzales
- Short Film – People's Choice Award: Noel
- Short Film – Best Picture: Anong Nangyari kay Nicanor Dante?