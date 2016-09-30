Melai Cantiveros pregnant with second child; Reunites with Jason Francisco

Melai Cantiveros and Jason Francisco, otherwise known as "Melason," are back in each other's arms. The couple appeared on the live telecast of Magandang Buhay, the daily morning talk show Cantiveros hosts alongside Karla Estrada and Jolina Magdangal, on Friday to announce that she and Francisco have reconciled. Furthermore, Melai said that she is 10 months pregnant with their second child.

In July, Francisco shocked fans when he posted a message on Instagram stating that he decided to give up his relationship with Cantiveros. He added that their marital woes started when the comedienne lied to him about having an onscreen partner on her then series, We Will Survive.

Melai, on the other hand, said on interviews that she will continue to fight for her husband and will do everything to make her family whole again for the sake of their 2-year-old daughter Mela. She also defended Jason from critics who saw the actor's decision to leave his family as too petty, saying that her husband is just being overprotective. She also asked for others not to meddle in their marital issues so as not to make the situation worse.

Jason and Melai met and fell in love while inside the Pinoy Big Brother House as housemates in 2010. They went on to become reel and real couple and starred in several shows and movies. They admitted in interviews that their relationship was not always smooth sailing and that they broke up several times. On December 9, 2013, the couple got married in General Santos City, the hometown of Melai. She was pregnant then with their first child.