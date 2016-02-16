Manny Pacquiao draws flak for anti-LGBT statement

Boxing superstar and Philippine pride Manny Pacquiao gets flak for anti-LGBT sentiments he made in a video interview currently making rounds online. In a video (watch below), the boxer and Sarangani province congressman voiced out his controversial stance against same-sex marriage.

According to Pacquiao, people who opt for partners of the same sex are worse than animals.

Manny Pacquiao on same-sex marriage"Mas masahol pa sa hayop." Senatorial aspirant and Sarangani Rep. Manny Pacquiao had this to say when we asked him for his stand on same-sex marriage. #BilangPilipino Posted by Bilang Pilipino on Monday, February 15, 2016

"It's common sense, do you see any animals that go male to male, or female to female? So the animals are even better (than humans)," Pacquiao was quoted as saying.

"Because they know how to distinguish from male to male or female to female. Right? Now if we allow male to male or female to female, then that makes us worse than animals," he added.

Netizens, including popular members of the LGBT community, did not took Pacquiao's unfounded statements sitting down and expressed their disappointment.

The LGBT is a group of people. We are humans. But not animals. Though we're no saints we will pray for Manny Pacquiao. — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) February 16, 2016

Gay TV host and box office star Vice Ganda took to Twitter to express his dismay. He even vowed not to support Pacquiao's political ambition. The current Sarangani province representative is eyeing a senate seat under Jejomar Binay's UNA party in the upcoming May elections.

International blogger Perez Hilton also questioned Pacquiao's "messed up views on same sex marriage" and the boxer's comparing of gay people to animals.

Pacquiao is reportedly making an official statement regarding the controversy on Tuesday evening, which observers believe is a last ditch effort to save his face as well as his political and boxing career.

However, many irked LGBT members are saying that no amount of clarification or even a public apology will change their minds. They will not support Pacquiao on his match with Timothy Bradley this April as well as his senatorial bid come election day whether or not he apologizes or retracts his idiotic statement.