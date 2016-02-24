Madonna set to perform in MOA Arena tonight; a Catholic bishop calls for boycott

International pop superstar Madonna is currently in the Philippines for the Manila staging of her Rebel Heart Tour. The iconic recording artist is set to perform tonight and tomorrow night at the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena.

Madonna arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) early Monday, February 22, from the Macau leg of her tour. The 56-year-old pop icon arrived with her 42-man entourage along with 40 tons of custom-made stage and audio equipment reportedly flown in by three Boeing jets. Madonna and her entourage are reportedly billeted at the posh Nobu Hotel in the City of Dreams complex.

Producers of the show promise that Filipinos will witness the same high-caliber performances and state-of-the art production design as the previous Rebel Heart concerts staged in other parts of the world including elements that have never been seen in any other live act before.

Despite tickets costing at least P3,150 for general admission and up to P57,750 for VIP seats, the show was sold out. In fact, the concert was originally a one-night affair only but the clamor for tickets prompted organizers to add another date.

On Tuesday, the Queen of Pop made headlines after making surprise visits to two shelters for orphans and street children in Manila. She posted on her Instagram account photos of her with the children of Hospicio de San Jose orphanage and Bahay Tuluyan shelter.

Celeste gives me the guided tour of Hospicio de San Jose. Run by nun's with love 💘! A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 23, 2016 at 5:19am PST

Everyone needs a tickle!! Even at the Hospicio de San Jose in Manilla! 💘. We are so blessed🙏🏻 ❤️#rebelheartour A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 23, 2016 at 5:23am PST

While fans, which include Philippine's who's who and celebrities, are all looking forward to the once in a lifetime opportunity to watch the pop icon, a Catholic archbishop, Ramon Arguelles of Lipa, has discouraged Filipinos from attending the shows. In a text message he sent to media, said that "all God-loving people should avoid sin and occasions of sin." The archbishop also called for a boycott when another controversial artist, Lady Gaga, held a concert in Manila in 2012.