Have Luis Manzano and Angel Locsin called it quits too?

After the breakup of Bea Alonzo and Zanjoe Marudo and the alleged separation of Angelica Panganiban and John Lloyd Cruz, another showbiz couple reportedly called it quits. According to veteran rumormonger and radio show host Cristy Fermin, a reliable source has told her that Locsin and Manzano have also parted ways.

Fermin broke the news in her radio show, Cristy Ferminute aired on Radio 5 Monday afternoon. She didn't give details as to the cause of the most recent celebrity breakup but vouched for the credibility of her source.Manzano and Locsin first became an item in 2007 but the relationship ended after two years. After the bad breakup, they didn't speak to each other for three years and had relationships with other personalities which eventually failed too. In early 2014, Locsin and Manzano made headlines after admitting that they were together again after a series of text messages have rekindled their romantic feelings for each other.

Angel and Luis are currently seen on the fifth season of the top-rating talent-reality show Pilipinas Got Talent which premiered over the past weekend. Angel sits as one of the judges alongside Freddie "FMG" Garcia, Robin Padilla and Vice Ganda. Luis, on the other hand, is sharing hosting chores with Billy Crawford.

Locsin also co-stars with Luis' mom and Batangas Governor Vilma Santos in the comedy-drama film, Everything About Her, which is slated to be shown in theaters on January 27, 2016.