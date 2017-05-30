Liza Soberano is the new Darna

It's official. Young star Liza Soberano was tapped by Star Cinema to play the role of Darna in Erik Matti's upcoming film adaptation of the iconic Filipina super heroine. The film is set to be released later in the year.

Numerous actresses showed interest on the much coveted role after Angel Locsin, who was initially picked by Matti to star in the movie, had to back out following a back injury.

Darna was a popular comics character created by writer Mars Ravelo and artist Nestor Redondo in 1950. The character became even more popular after her story was adapted into numerous films and television series portrayed by some of the country's most popular actresses including Rosa del Rosario, Liza Moreno, Eva Montes, Gina Pareño, Vilma Santos, Lorna Tolentino, Rio Locsin, Sharon Cuneta, Nanette Medved, Anjanette Abayari, Regine Velasquez, Angel Locsin, and Marian Rivera.