What role is Kris Aquino portraying in 'Crazy Rich Asians' movie?

Queen of All Media Kris Aquino has been widely speculated to have a role in the upcoming Hollywood adaptation of "Crazy Rich Asians," a best-selling novel by Kevin Kwan. However, there has been no confirmation of it so far because Aquino said she was obliged to keep her mouth shut due to a none-disclosure agreement she has signed.

The rumors started when Aquino announced via her Instagram account that she will be having a cameo role in a "big Hollywood studio movie about to start filming." She may not directly confirm her involvement in the "Crazy Rich Asians" but her recent posts clearly showed that she's with the film's director and cast in Singapore.

While she keeps mum on the role she is portraying, an Instagram post saying that her wardrobe is comprised of outfits "befitting a princess" should provide a clue. Based on this tidbit, my guess is she is the insanely rich Malay princess who attended Colin Khoo and Araminta Lee's wedding.

As the film's major roles are all spoken for, Aquino's role is clearly a minor one but being part of a Hollywood production is still an achievement to be proud of.

The "Crazy Rich Asians" film adaptation will star Constance Wu as the female lead Rachel Chu, Henry Golding as the male lead Nick Young and Michelle Yeoh as the main antagonist, Eleanor Young. Supporting cast include Gemma Chan as Astrid Leong, Harry Shum Jr. as Charlie Wu, Awkwafina as Goh Peik Lin and Sonoya Mizuno as Araminta Lee. Release date is yet to be announced.

