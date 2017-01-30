France's Iris Mittenaere is new Miss Universe

Iris Mittenaere, 24, of Lille, France was crowned Miss Universe 2016, besting 85 other contestants from around the globe. She became her country's second Miss Universe after Christiane Martel who won the title in 1953. Haiti's Raquel Pélissier and Colombia's Andrea Tovar were named first runner-up and second runner-up, respectively.

The 65th edition of the prestigious beauty pageant was held at the Mall of Asia Arena, in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines. The Philippine's representative, Maxine Medina, made it to Top Six.

The coronation night's judges included actress/model Cynthia Bailey, Paper magazine's editorial director Mickey Boardman, film/TV producer Francine LeFrak, and former Miss Universe winners Leila Lopes (2011), Sushmita Sen (1994) and Dayanara Torres (1993).

Steve Harvey, who made the controversial faux pas during last year's announcement of winner, returned as host alongside Ashley Graham. American recording artists Flo Rida and Boyz II Men performed musical numbers during the pageant.

Top 13

Kenya

Indonesia

USA

Mexico

Peru

Panama

Colombia

Philippines

Canada

Brazil

France

Haiti

Thailand (fan vote winner)

Top 9

USA

Thailand

France

Mexico

Kenya

Colombia

Canada

Haiti

Philippines

Top 6

France

Kenya

Colombia

Thailand

Philippines

Top 3

Colombia - 2nd Runner-Up

Haiti - 1st Runner-Up

France - Miss Universe 2016